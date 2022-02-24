I-4 Express lanes to be free for first 5 days. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers will not be charged to access Interstate 4 Express lanes for the first five days of operations, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said Thursday the trial period will allow motorists to adjust to the new roadway and plan routes, encouraging people to drive safely and to be patient as drivers navigate new signage and lanes.

After nearly seven years of construction on this key part of the I-4 Ultimate Project, the 21-mile stretch of eastbound and westbound express toll lanes from Kirkman Road to State Road 434 will open on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.

Drivers can take free trips through March 2.

On March 3, an introductory rate will be set at 50 cents per tolling segment. The entire length of I-4 Express will cost $3.50 to travel eastbound and $3 westbound during this period.

Toll pricing will then be adjusted based on traffic congestion. The current toll rate will be displayed on overhead electronic signs and be enforced by nonstop electronic tolling.

In the I-4 Express lanes, there will be no cash or pay-by-plate option.

The following payment transponders will be accepted: