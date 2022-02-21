I-4 Express lanes set to open Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Interstate 4 is preparing to open its express lanes as soon as 10 a.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

After nearly seven years of construction on this key part of the I-4 Ultimate Project, the 21-mile stretch of eastbound and westbound express toll lanes from Kirkman Road to State Road 434 will open this week.

I-4 Express will open with the introductory cost of 50 cents per tolling segment, totaling $3.50 eastbound and $3 westbound, but pricing will vary based on traffic volumes as time goes on.

FDOT said it plans to collect traffic data during the introductory phase and use the information to set the variable tolls, which will change depending on how many cars are using the express lanes. FDOT said the more cars, the more it will cost.

The current toll rate will be displayed on overhead electronic signs and be enforced by nonstop electronic tolling.

The following payment transponders will be accepted:

SunPass

Peach Pass

NC Quick Pass

LeeWay

E-ZPass

EPass

To learn more about the I-4 Express toll lanes, visit their website.