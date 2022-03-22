Orlando officer transported to hospital after possible substance exposure during traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – An officer was transported to the hospital due to possible substance exposure Monday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The incident occurred at 3501 Old Winter Garden Road around 7 p.m., officers said.

Officers said they were conducting a traffic stop due to an expired vehicle tag when one of the officers at the scene experienced a medical condition and was transported to a hospital.

According to police, they found “controlled substances” in the vehicle, which will be tested to determine if they were the cause of the officer’s medical condition.

Orlando police has since cleared the scene.