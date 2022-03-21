1 dead in Osceola County crash involving semi-truck, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in an Osceola County crash involving a semi-truck Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash between a vehicle and semi-truck happened at U.S. 192 and Arthur J Gallagher Boulevard in St. Cloud around 10:55 a.m.

The FHP said one person was pronounced dead on scene.

There was no other information available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.