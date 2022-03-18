6-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on West Sand Lake Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving six vehicles Friday morning forced the closure of all eastbound lanes on West Sand Lake Road near South John Young Parkway, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews successfully rescued one person who became trapped in a vehicle, officials said. Three patients were taken to the hospital, firefighters said.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.