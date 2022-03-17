Orlando man, 49, dies after crash in Oak Ridge, troopers say

OAK RIDGE, Fla. – A 49-year-old Orlando man died Wednesday and another man was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Oak Ridge that evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., after the man had stopped at a stop sign on northbound Arpana Drive before attempting to make a left turn onto Americana Boulevard, troopers said.

The man entered the direct path of a car heading eastbound on Americana Boulevard which struck the side of his vehicle, troopers said.

He was taken to Orlando Health where he later died, and the driver of the other car — a 21-year-old Orlando man — was left with minor injuries, troopers said.

This crash is still being investigated.