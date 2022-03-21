Suspected DUI driver arrested after wrong-way crash near Daytona Beach, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash on International Speedway Boulevard near Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Nathan Zacharias, 27, was arrested Sunday on DUI charges.

According to a release, Zacharias was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, causing drivers to swerve in order to avoid a head-on crash. One car carrying four people was unable to avoid a crash with Zacharias and two of the four passengers were taken to the hospital, deputies said.

Nathan Zacharias (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows one victim telling a deputy the suspect clipped his car and hit his side mirror.

“He was coming head-on at us, and I swerved to avoid him,” the victim is heard saying.

The shortened video cuts to when the suspect is being placed into custody and he is heard saying, “Serve and protect. What a joke. What a joke you guys are.” He is also seen laughing as he sits in the back seat of the patrol car.

The sheriff’s office said Zacharias’ “speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, he was unsteady on his feet” and he smelled of alcohol. Deputies said there were open and unopened beer cans found in his vehicle.

Officials said his license was restricted to business only due to a previous DUI in August 2021.

He faces several charges, including DUI with damage to persons or property and failure to obey driver’s license restrictions.