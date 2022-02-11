14 new charges possible against Flagler bus driver accused of DUI on the job

Mark McNeil, 60, was arrested Wednesday and released on bond Thursday afternoon.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County school bus driver accused of driving his bus while drunk is now facing new child neglect charges.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is recommending 14 additional charges of felony child neglect against bus driver Mark McNeil.

McNeil, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges for driving under the influence with passengers under 18, resisting an officer without violence and child neglect.

The sheriff’s office said tests administered at the Flagler County jail showed McNeil had a blood alcohol content level that was four times the legal limit.

The sheriff’s office now says the families of 14 of the Buddy Taylor Middle School students on board the bus McNeil was driving want to pursue the additional charges.

The charges are being forwarded to the state attorney’s office.

Investigators say the sheriff’s office the investigation is ongoing, and there are another 11 families who could make the same request.