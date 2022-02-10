Flagler County bus driver accused of driving under the influence with students on board, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County Schools bus driver is accused of driving drunk with around 40 middle schoolers on board Wednesday, deputies said.

Mark Michael McNeil, 60, was arrested that same day after a Flagler County school district employee chased him down his route and stopped him before alerting the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: When will I-4 express lanes finally open? | Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head, family says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said the Ormond Beach driver had picked up approximately 40 students from the middle school and proceeded with his afternoon route in a bus not assigned to him.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McNeil was observed smelling like alcohol by a Buddy Taylor Middle School employee around 1 p.m. The employee then reported it about an hour later to the director of transportation in the Flagler school district, Dontarrious Rowns.

McNeil ignored multiple attempts by the school transportation’s to contact him via radio as he dropped off students at their stops, the affidavit shows.

According to investigators, McNeil’s boss eventually found him along his route near the intersection of Karas Trail and Karat Path when he “exited the bus and fell to the ground complaining he couldn’t breathe.” Flagler County firefighters responded and took McNeil to a local hospital, where he was met with and arrested by deputies, who detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Ad

During his arrest, McNeil can be heard on a deputy’s body camera yelling at deputies.

Upon conducting a breath sample test at the Flagler County jail, investigators determined McNeil had a blood alcohol level of .32 and .31, which is four times the legal limit in Florida.

“This drunk thought it was okay to endanger 40 children and other drivers by driving a loaded school bus significantly impaired,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of his actions. I commend the employee who reported him to school officials. Anyone whose careless actions endangers lives of children and other drivers deserves to be locked up, which he was.”

McNeil faces at least one charge of child neglect without great bodily harm and a DUI with passengers under 18 charge, but could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

McNeil was booked in Flagler County jail Wednesday before being released on bond the next afternoon.