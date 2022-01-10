3 men arrested in Florida Panhandle after ATM theft in Flagler County, deputies say

An ATM was damaged in a burglary at the PNC Bank branch at 235 Palm Coast Parkway NE in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – Three men from Texas are locked up in Santa Rosa County, after they broke into an ATM in Flagler County and made off with nearly $100,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a PNC Bank branch at 235 Palm Coast Parkway NE in Palm Coast Friday.

Investigators said the ATM there was severely damaged and there was $5,080 scattered on the ground. Security footage showed a Ford F-Series truck had pulled up to the ATM around 4:01 a.m., records show.

Deputies said two men got out of the truck and attached a chain to the ATM. The truck then ripped the front of the machine open, giving the men access to the cash inside, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they located an abandoned pickup about four miles away from the PNC Bank on Colbert Lane. Inside, deputies found ATM drawers with $620 inside and another $340 scattered in the area. The sheriff’s office said the truck had been stolen from a home on Enterprise Drive in Palm Coast prior to the ATM burglary.

According to deputies, a red Toyota RAV-4 was also seen in the surveillance video, working with the stolen truck. Investigators said they were able to determine the SUV was a rental out of Texas. Deputies assumed the vehicle might be heading back to Texas and warned the Florida Highway Patrol to be on the look out for it.

Deputies said troopers stopped the RAV-4 as it was traveling west on Interstate 10 near Crest View. Three men were found inside of the SUV, along with $87,666, according to the sheriff’s office.

Trevion Rice, 22; Kevonte Dequawn Mikey Fobbs, 20; and Deandre Matthew Thompson, 21 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The men were identified as Trevion Rice, 22; Kevonte Dequawn Mikey Fobbs, 20; and Deandre Matthew Thompson, 21, records show.

Deputies said Thompson was wearing a GPS ankle monitor from Harris County, Texas, which confirmed he was at the PNC Bank at the time of the burglary.

“It’s wrong,” Thompson said, according to investigators.

Records show Thompson’s phone’s screensaver showed a money bag that matched the one found in the SUV.

All three men are being held in the Santa Rosa County jail until they can be returned to Flagler County to face charges of grand theft with damage over $1,000 and burglary of a dwelling or structure causing damage in excess of $1,000.