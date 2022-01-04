1 killed, 1 injured in Flagler home invasion, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old old man was killed and another man was injured during a home invasion in Flagler County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flagler County deputies said Zaire T. Roberts was killed when a shooting occurred Wednesday at a home on Regent Lane in Palm Coast.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials said there was likely a shootout, based on evidence found at the home.

Deputies believe the victim Roberts was targeted and said there is no threat to the community. No other details about the other victim have been released.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said there is a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-277-8477 and submit tips to Tips@flaglersheriff.com.