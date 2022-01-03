Flagler firefighters deliver New Year’s baby in ambulance heading to hospital

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two Flagler County firefighters rang in the New Year delivering a baby.

On New Year’s Day, at around 6:02 p.m., Traci Kuehn’s big day came 10 weeks early, but not in a hospital, in Rescue 62 on the way to the hospital with the help of Flager County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Jon Moscowitz and firefighter and paramedic Jimmy Melady.

[TRENDING: Cooler weather comes to Central Florida | WATCH: Snow falls in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly | How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“These guys are my heroes, I am so thankful and grateful for their swift action,” Kuehn said in a news release.

The first responders helped Kuehn deliver her daughter, Sunnie, weighing in at 3 pounds and 5 ounces, as Tyler Allesee, another firefighter at the station, transported them to AdventHealth in Daytona Beach, where both mother and daughter are happy, healthy and recovering in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Sunnie’s dad, Brandon Smith, had grown up with Melady.

“I cannot thank these guys enough for delivering my sweet Sunnie, they did an incredible job and I am forever grateful for them,” Smith said in a news release.

Flagler County Fire Chief Michael Tucker was proud to hear how his team helped.

“What a great way to ring in the New Year, thanks to Flagler County’s finest firefighter/paramedics,” Tucker said in a statement.