17-year-old in stolen vehicle strikes Flagler patrol car in attempt to flee, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old in a stolen vehicle from south Florida struck a patrol car in an attempt to flee from deputies, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle in the drive-thru of a Culver’s in Palm Coast and approached the driver, identified as 17-year-old McKenzy Nazien.

According to body camera video posted by the sheriff’s office, two deputies approached both sides of the vehicle and opened the doors of the driver’s and passenger’s side. While the doors were open, officials said Nazien sped off, hitting a patrol car that was approaching the area.

Deputies followed the stolen vehicle when they saw Nazien jump from the car as it was still in motion and run through a parking lot before he surrendered.

Nazien was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, petit theft, driving with a suspended license, criminal mischief and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

