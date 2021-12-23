Crime ring stole Legos worth over $1,000, Flagler deputies say

Mugshots (from left to right): Teddy Cooper, David Bumgardner, John Firethunder, and Dominique Fuller.

PALM COAST, Fla. – Four men were arrested Wednesday after being accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of Legos from two Target stores, Flagler County deputies said.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Target in Palm Coast on Wednesday after the store tried to stop a man they believed was involved in previous shoplifting incidents at two different store locations, in Palm Cost and Sanford.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said this was the eighth shoplifting and suspicious incident call this week in reference to a Flagler County Target.

Deputies said Cooper got into a Honda Accord with several other people inside. After talking with the driver, deputies searched the car and found several bags of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Ad

They also determined that David Bumgardner, 61, who was inside the car, was seen leaving the Target stores on two dates with over hundreds of dollars in items, including $1,300 in Legos.

Deputies say Bumgardner attempted to return one of the Lego items to the Palm Coast Target on Wednesday without a receipt. He is being held in jail on an $8,000 bond.

Deputies said 41-year-old Teddy Cooper was the getaway driver. Cooper faces multiple charges, including organized retail theft and shoplifting, and a $25,500 bond.

John Firethunder and Dominique Fuller were also in the vehicle and are being held in jail on a $5,500 and $1,000 bond respectively.

“These career offenders thought they could get away with stealing, but they actually just received some new accommodations for Christmas,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “With our partnership with Target Loss Prevention, I’m glad we were able to put an end to their holiday stealing spree.”

Ad

All four have prior criminal arrests and are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.