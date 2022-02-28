75º

Orange County deputy arrested on DUI charge in Brevard, sheriff’s office says

Zachary Erikson placed on administrative duties

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Citizens advisory committee to review Orange County Sheriff’s Office body cam policy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County sheriff’s deputy is now on administrative duty after he was arrested on a driving under the influence charge by West Melbourne police.

Zachary Erikson was arrested over the weekend, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The release did not provide any other details of the arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Erikson has been relieved of all law enforcement duties while the criminal case is underway.

Erikson was hired in November 2016 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division, the release said.

