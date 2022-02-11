Man faces DUI charge after crashing into Deltona daycare, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found wandering the parking lot of a daycare facility Thursday night after he had crashed into it while driving under the influence, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded at 11:20 p.m. to La Petite Academy in Deltona and found a Jeep crashed into the building.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to officials, deputies learned from a witness that the Jeep swerved off the road, drove through some trees and crashed into the building.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Duane Doty, told deputies his friend had been working on his vehicle and the alignment broke for the fifth time, causing him to lose control, according to an incident report. When deputies asked him if he had been drinking, he said he had a few beers while his car was worked on, the report says.

Ad

Doty was arrested on a charge of DUI after he was unable to complete field sobriety tests, deputies said. According to the report, two empty cans of beer were found on the floor of the car.

Duane Doty (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said two breath tests from Doty resulted in readings of 0.225 and 0.214, nearly three times the legal limit to drive in Florida.

Doty is charged with DUI and indecent exposure.