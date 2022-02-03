Deltona Middle School teacher accused of kissing student in classroom

Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, was booked in the Volusia County jail on Wednesday before being released later that night.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona Middle School math teacher was arrested Wednesday amid an investigation into his conduct with a student, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they began investigating 29-year-old Carlos Aguirre Rendon on Jan. 11, when it was reported that he kissed a 15-year-old victim on the lips in a classroom.

[TRENDING: Melbourne couple looks to change the way people snack with new invention | Speed cameras coming to Florida? States get infrastructure cash; DeSantis denounces | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“The girl’s parents told deputies they had concerns prior to that, as her mother said she’d seen Aguirre with his arm around her daughter at a Deltona park,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Witnesses told deputies that Rendon would try to get the victim alone and “appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact.”

According to investigators, Rendon was also approaching potential witnesses Tuesday at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the girl and telling at least one witness not to speak with deputies.

Rendon faces lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering charges.

He was arrested and booked into the Volusia County jail on a $12,500 bond before being released later that night.