Deltona woman, 41, dies in rollover crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old woman died in a rollover crash early Saturday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the crash before 3 a.m. on Howland Boulevard and Amboy Drive.

Authorities said the woman, identified as Kathy Duran, was driving a 2021 Nissan Murano southbound on Howland when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and hit two cars parked in a driveway.

The impact caused the SUV to rollover, and Duran was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation.