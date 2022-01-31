64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deltona woman, 41, dies in rollover crash, deputies say

Fatal wreck investigated on Howland Boulevard at Amboy Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Deltona, Volusia County
Police siren (Generic photo)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old woman died in a rollover crash early Saturday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the crash before 3 a.m. on Howland Boulevard and Amboy Drive.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Authorities said the woman, identified as Kathy Duran, was driving a 2021 Nissan Murano southbound on Howland when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and hit two cars parked in a driveway.

The impact caused the SUV to rollover, and Duran was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter