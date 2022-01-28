55º

1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on John Young Parkway in Orlando

Police investigate fatal wreck near Church Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed and another was critically injured early Friday in a fiery crash in Orlando, police said.

The crash happened in the 400 block of South John Young Parkway near Church Street.

Details about the wreck are not known, but the car caught fire after the crash.

Orlando police said one victim died at the scene and the other was ejected from the car and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of John Young Parkway are closed from Orange Center Boulevard to Church Street. Alternate routes include Orange Blossom Trail and Kirkman Road.

