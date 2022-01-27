Child seriously injured when struck by car near Kissimmee Middle School, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A child was seriously injured after being struck by a car Thursday morning near Kissimmee Middle School, according to police.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the child was hit near the school. A spokesperson with the school district said the victim is believed to be a student at Osceola High School.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to officers.

Part of Dyer Boulevard near the school was closed in both directions but reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

The department has not released information on the driver or details of what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.