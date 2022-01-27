65º

Crash near MetroWest leaves car badly damaged

Car missing roof after wreck on Edgewood Ranch Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car was left mangled Wednesday after a crash in Orange County.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Rescue Department investigated the wreck, which left a car without its roof.

Units responded to the crash on Edgewood Ranch Road near Jaffa Drive in Orlando around 8:50 p.m.

Video of the crash recorded by News 6 shows a car missing its roof, though it remains unclear how and why it was removed.

No other details of the crash, such as potential injuries or circumstances, were made available at the time of this report.

