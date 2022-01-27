Crash near MetroWest leaves car badly damaged

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car was left mangled Wednesday after a crash in Orange County.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Rescue Department investigated the wreck, which left a car without its roof.

[TRENDING: Arctic blast: Coldest air in more than 4 years likely in Central Florida this weekend | Economist urges consumers to buy homes now as higher interest rates loom | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Units responded to the crash on Edgewood Ranch Road near Jaffa Drive in Orlando around 8:50 p.m.

Ad

Video of the crash recorded by News 6 shows a car missing its roof, though it remains unclear how and why it was removed.

No other details of the crash, such as potential injuries or circumstances, were made available at the time of this report.