8-vehicle crash slows I-95 in Brevard

Florida troopers investigate crash near Rockledge

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Eight vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported on I-95 near Rockledge. Two northbound lanes of I-95 are blocked in the area.

The FHP said it’s not yet known how may people were injured in the crash.

Check back for updates.

