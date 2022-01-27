8-vehicle crash slows I-95 in Brevard

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Eight vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported on I-95 near Rockledge. Two northbound lanes of I-95 are blocked in the area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said it’s not yet known how may people were injured in the crash.

Check back for updates.