8-vehicle crash slows I-95 in Brevard

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Eight vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The wreck was reported on I-95 near Rockledge. Two northbound lanes of I-95 are blocked in the area.
The FHP said it’s not yet known how may people were injured in the crash.
** CRASH **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) January 27, 2022
NB I-95 x 195MM
(Rockledge)
- Center Lane Open #Brevard pic.twitter.com/C4pA5Ivdfa