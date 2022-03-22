21-year-old woman dies at hospital after fiery Ocoee crash, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Ocoee early Monday morning, police said.

According to the Ocoee Police Department, the incident occurred around 3:51 a.m. in the area of Silver Star Road east of Ocoee Landing Boulevard.

[TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Responding officers said they found a vehicle in flames after it crashed into a tree in the median.

Ad

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Taylor Lynn Wilber, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The department said she was the only one in the car.

The Ocoee Police Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.