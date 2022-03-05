1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Old Winter Garden Road at Edgewood Ranch Road at 7 a.m. and entrapped one of the vehicles’ occupants, troopers said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.