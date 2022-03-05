Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash with car parked on I-95 exit ramp in Brevard, FHP says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Friday night on Interstate 95 in Brevard County after he and his passenger were ejected in a crash on the southbound exit ramp to U.S. 192, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 52-year-old man and his passenger, a 48-year-old woman, both of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, were thrown from the motorcycle when it locked up, overturned and struck the back of a car that was stopped on the off ramp around 8 p.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: Rent prices surge more than 60% in some Orlando neighborhoods | Lead prosecutor in Markeith Loyd case to resign, head to private practice | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The man was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, while his passenger suffered minor injuries, FHP said. The woman was wearing a helmet, but the man was not, records show.

Troopers said the fatal crash is still under investigation.