2 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

All 4 passengers were from Miami, troopers say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were killed and two other men were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County Friday afternoon, troopers said.

The wreck occurred at 4 p.m. near mile marker 211, a crash report issued by the Florida Highway Patrol shows.

According to FHP, an SUV driven by a 69-year-old man was traveling north on the Florida Turnpike.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and the SUV overturned onto the guardrail.

The man and a 64-year-old passenger, both from Miami, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the two other men in the car, also from Miami, were transported to the hospital. The 53-year-old and 18-year-old passengers suffered serious injuries, a report reads.

This crash remains under investigation.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

