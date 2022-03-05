Driver, SUV found submerged in Osceola County pond after fatal crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A dive team found a driver and vehicle submerged in an Osceola County pond Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the wreck occurred near the parking lot of an old construction site at Hoagland Boulevard and Pug Mill Road, but the exact time and date the incident occurred is not known.

According to a crash report, the driver was traveling through the parking lot when the SUV entered the water and became completely submerged.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office dive team proceeded to locate both the SUV and the driver a day after the vehicle was spotted, troopers said.

FHP says the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.