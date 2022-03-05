68º

60-year-old woman fatally struck in Orange County crash, troopers say

Pedestrian was attempting to cross road in area without crosswalk, intersection

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the Orlando woman was hit at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Sunlife Path.

A crash report shows she was trying to cross Orange Blossom Trail at a place where there was no crosswalk or intersection.

At the same time, a sedan driver, 18, was traveling north on that road and the front of the car struck her.

The woman died at the scene, troopers said.

This crash remains under investigation.

