Orlando firefighters rescue man who fell into utility access trench at downtown public library

The rescue of a man who fell into a utility access trench at the Orlando Public Library on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Cropped, from Twitter.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Firefighters hoisted a man out of a utility access trench at the Orlando Public Library Saturday morning after he fell into it, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Following the rescue, the man was hospitalized with injuries to at least one of his legs from the 10 foot fall, firefighters said.

[TRENDING: Rent prices surge more than 60% in some Orlando neighborhoods | Lead prosecutor in Markeith Loyd case to resign, head to private practice | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Photos from the scene show the man in a Stokes basket, which was needed due to the nature of the man’s injuries, firefighters said.

No other details were disclosed.