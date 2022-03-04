Driver accidentally plows car into Orlando strip mall, firefighters say

The scene after a car crashed into an Orlando check cashing office Friday, March 4, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver caused major damage to a tax office and a neighboring check cashing firm in Orlando Friday afternoon when she accidentally crashed into them, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters at the scene said the driver meant to reverse when she instead accelerated, sending her car into the Safe Tax and Cash Republic Check Cashing businesses at Rosemont Village Shoppes.

[TRENDING: Woman dubbed ‘serial stowaway’ gets 3 years in prison for sneaking onto flights | Busch Gardens removes beams after guest injured on Iron Gwazi | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

No injuries were caused in the crash, and code enforcement will be assessing the damage, officials said.

Don Apollo, who witnessed the crash, shared what he saw with News 6.

“She might have thought she was hitting the brakes, but unfortunately she hit the gas and accelerated,” Apollo said. “Luckily, she made it, she’s doing alright and she’s able to go home in one piece, no one got hurt, that’s the most important thing.”

No other details were disclosed.