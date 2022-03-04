75º

Sara Lee truck driver killed in crash with wall in Avalon Park

Florida troopers investigate fatal wreck in east Orange County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Driver killed in Avalon Park crash. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

AVALON PARK, Fla. – A truck driver was killed Friday morning in a crash with a wall in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:55 a.m. on Avalon Park Boulevard at Avalon Reserve Boulevard in the Waterford Trails subdivision.

Troopers said the box truck struck a wall, and the driver was taken to Advent Heath East and was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene and Sky 6 shows a Sara Lee box truck against a damaged brick wall in the backyard of a home.

No other details have been released.

A vehicle crashes into a wall in east Orange County, killing the driver. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

