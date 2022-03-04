Sara Lee truck driver killed in crash with wall in Avalon Park

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

AVALON PARK, Fla. – A truck driver was killed Friday morning in a crash with a wall in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:55 a.m. on Avalon Park Boulevard at Avalon Reserve Boulevard in the Waterford Trails subdivision.

Troopers said the box truck struck a wall, and the driver was taken to Advent Heath East and was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene and Sky 6 shows a Sara Lee box truck against a damaged brick wall in the backyard of a home.

No other details have been released.