27-year-old man killed in crash in northwest Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando man is dead after a crash in northwest Orange County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was driving his Kia Optima westbound on Lake Meadow Road in the area of Lauren Beth Avenue around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said for an unknown reason the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Investigators said the car caught fire after the collision and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The crash is under investigation, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.