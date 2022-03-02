1 killed in fiery crash with tree in Orange County, troopers say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crews on the scene of a fatal crash in Orange County, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was killed Wednesday afternoon in Orange County when the car they were driving struck a tree and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:35 p.m. where Lake Meadow Road meets Lauren Beth Avenue, records show.

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said firefighters also responded to the scene after receiving reports the vehicle had caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.