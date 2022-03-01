Man hit, killed while walking along US-92 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was hit and killed while walking along US-92 in Volusia County Monday night.

Troopers said the 55-year-old man was walking east along the highway near General Custer Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

A 61-year-old woman was also traveling east in her car when she hit the man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man died at the scene.

Troopers have not released the man’s name or said whether the driver will face any charges.