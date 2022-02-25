Bunnell woman, 74, killed in crash with utility pole, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Bunnell woman was killed Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle on U.S. Highway 1 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 74-year-old woman was driving north near Royal Palms Parkway when she drove off of the road around 12:43 p.m., troopers said.

The car flipped, hit a utility pole and landed in a ditch, according to a news release.

Troopers said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and that her family has not yet been notified.