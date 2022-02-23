Plea hearing held for man accused of killing 2 in Ocoee festival crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A plea hearing will be held Wednesday for a man accused of killing two people in a 2018 crash while leaving the Ocoee Founders’ Day Festival.

Tammer Mansour faces vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the crash.

Records show that on Nov. 2, 2018, Mansour was driving his girlfriend’s Lincoln Aviator as the two were leaving the festival when he struck Richard Giannazzo, 54, and Diana Cole, 55, who had also attended the event and were walking on Silver Star Road.

The Ocoee Police Department said Mansour sped off after the crash until he was forced to stop by witnesses flagging him down. Police said Mansour ditched the Lincoln in a parking lot and ran from the scene without helping the two victims.

“The noises and whatnot — it was things you couldn’t even imagine,” witness Chris LaBrie told News 6 several days after the crash. “Seeing some of the gruesome images every time you close your eyes, it doesn’t really go away. You know, some things can’t be unseen.”

The vehicle was located nearby and had obvious signs of damage to its front end and windshield and the speedometer was stuck at 78 mph, according to a police report.

Giannazzo, a Marine veteran, and Cole both died as a result of the crash.

Mansour was released on bond but was arrested again in 2021 on a DUI charge in Daytona Beach Shores.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m.