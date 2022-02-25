70º

2 fatal crashes, fog force closure of State Road 100 in Flagler

Visibility in area under quarter of a mile, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Foggy conditions Friday morning led to two fatal crashes on State Road 100 in Flagler County, forcing the closure of all lanes of S.R. 100 from County Road 305 to Water Oak Road, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched at 6 a.m. to a fatal crash at the intersection of S.R. 100 and C.R. 305, and were later called to a separate fatal crash at the intersection of S.R. 100 and Water Oak Road at 6:19 a.m., records show.

Visibility in the area was under a quarter of a mile and was cited as why the stretch of S.R. 100 was shut down, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

