Big rig driver killed in Lake County crash, troopers say

ASTATULA, Fla. – The driver of a semi-truck was killed Wednesday morning in Lake County when the vehicle overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. on County Road 48 near Ranch Road in Astatula.

County Road 48 was shut down as emergency crews responded to the crash, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

