Man hit, killed by semi-truck while trying to cross I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Tuesday when he was hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 95 in Volusia County while trying to cross the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 274.

According to the FHP, a 28-year-old Cocoa man was traveling south on I-95 when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Officials said the man then tried to cross the northbound lanes when he was hit by a semi-truck traveling north.

The man was pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 55-year-old Jacksonville man, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.