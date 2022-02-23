Motorcyclist dies after crash involving car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a vehicle in Orange County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Dean Road and Bloomfield Drive around 2:10 p.m.

The FHP said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Details of what led up to the crash have not been made available yet.

The intersection is blocked as of 3:10 p.m., according to troopers.