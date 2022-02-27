Crash causes roadblock on West Orange Blossom Trail in Plymouth, troopers say

PLYMOUTH, Fla. – A crash on West Orange Blossom Trail at Albrecht Avenue prompted a roadblock there Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched at 2:06 p.m. in response to a call about a vehicle crash with injuries, records show. West Orange Blossom Trail was shut down in the area as Duke Energy and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tended to a downed transformer and power lines, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR officials said a vehicle rolled over and crashed into a pole, but no entrapment occurred.

One patient was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed, according to OCFR.

No other details were released at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.