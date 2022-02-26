Cocoa man struck, killed in Brevard County crash, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man attempting to cross U.S. 1 in Brevard County was struck and killed by two vehicles Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Elkcam Boulevard in Port St. John.

According to a crash report, the 53-year-old SUV driver and 68-year-old pickup truck driver were both traveling south on U.S. 1 at the same time a pedestrian from Cocoa was trying to cross that road, from west to east, south of the intersection.

The Cocoa man entered directly into the path of the SUV, which then collided with him, the report shows. The pickup driver, from New York, then ran over the man, troopers said.

The victim died at the scene, according to FHP.

This crash remains under investigation.