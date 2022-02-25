Brevard County pauses COVID-19 livestream updates as cases decline

VIERA, Fla. – Emergency leaders said Friday could be Brevard County’s last COVID-19 livestream update of the pandemic.

After two years of broadcasting the latest on cases, deaths, testing and vaccines, the county said it’s not scheduling another update because as the situation gets better, there isn’t a need for a new update.

“And if the event arises or the need comes along, we will schedule these as warranted,” communications director Don Walker said.

The county has seen light at the end of the tunnel before only to be followed by another spike in transmission.

Community health director John Davis reminded listeners of the emergence of the omicron variant.

“Hopefully, we don’t experience another wave like this. I can’t say for sure,” Davis cautioned.

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard said the county still has not reached a rate of low transmission.

The school district’s latest numbers, though, show things are moving in the right direction.

Brevard Public Schools Friday reported 67 new cases in the last week.

The district reported a pandemic record of more than 1,200 new cases over a three-day period in January.

“We’ve been in this COVID fight for two years and we have a lot of lessons learned over the last two years of things that work, things that don’t work,” public safety director Matt Wallace said. “Keep yourselves and your families prepared.”

With its livestreams ending, the county said it will still update the public through its other social media posts and on its website.