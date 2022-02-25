Brevard County firefighter fired for impersonating coworker in blackface costume

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County firefighter was terminated Wednesday as a result of a recent blackface photo of him, according to documents released by Brevard County Fire Rescue Friday.

Jake Johnson, who worked at Brevard Fire Rescue Station 63 in Indialantic and was previously assigned to “light duty” after a picture of him in blackface at a Halloween party was posted to social media last year, was fired because of the incident months after the investigation began.

The picture in question surfaced on social media in 2021 with a caption calling him ‘Denzel Washington.’

According to a document detailing the disciplinary hearing, Johnson said he intended to dress up as his co-worker to “mimic a BCFR Department Officer and his medical condition.”

“During the hearing you did not dispute willingly and knowingly applying brown paint to your face, neck and hands to give an appearance of having a darker complexion and posing for a picture. The explanation provided by you was that the action of changing your appearance was not racially motivated,” the report described.

Fire officials go on to say Johnson was aware of the “overwhelmingly but not entirely negative feedback” the department received from multiple citizens regarding his actions.

“While (the co-worker) did not express any personal concern over this conduct, it does not negate the fact that such conduct toward a fellow employee is highly disrespectful and offensive,” records read. “This is the third time this specific charge has been upheld as a result your actions since 2011.”

According to Brevard County Deputy Fire Chief Scott M. Jurgensen, Johnson previously failed to correct his behavior in prior disciplinary actions dating back to February 2011. This accumulated history of undesirable conduct also contributed to his eventual dismissal.

The entire investigation, which considered his various written reprimands, suspensions and instance of verbal counseling alongside letters of thanks and a distinguished merit award he received, led fire officials to determine the negative personnel history outweighed the positive.

“Based upon the findings made as a result of the Formal Investigation and Pre-Disciplinary Hearing as well as taking into the consideration both the positive and negative personnel history, effective immediately, you are dismissed from employment with Brevard County Fire Rescue,” the report read.

According to the report, he is also not allowed “in any county facility outside the confines of the general access public areas” unescorted.