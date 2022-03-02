Traffic signal, crosswalk, speed radars installed after fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County traffic engineers are weeks away from installing a new traffic signal and crosswalk at the deadly intersection of Clarcona-Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive. This is the location where five people lost their lives in a crash nearly one year ago.

On March 11, 2021, the Florida Highway Patrol said a Hyundai carrying six people — including two sisters and their three children — was traveling westbound on Clarcona Ocoee Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Gaymar Drive but traveled into the path of an SUV heading east.

The front of the SUV struck the side of the car, which was ripped in half, according to FHP. Both vehicles overturned, and five people in the Hyundai were ejected, according to investigators. All five were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report. A crash report said the SUV was traveling at an “excessive speed.”

On Tuesday, Troopers arrested Osbaldo Patino-Vazquez, 20, for the crash and charged him with five counts of vehicular homicide representing the five lives lost. A judge set his bond for $125,000.

Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Manager Humberto Castillero said changes are coming to the intersection, following a study that was done at the site shortly after the fatal crash.

“It was devastating,” Castillero said. “As part of our studies we determined a signal needed to be installed, however, the signal takes a little time.”

In the immediate interim, the county painted markings on the road signaling the 45mph speed limit as well as speed radars to help drivers slow down coming from both sides of Clarcona-Ocoee Road.

Castillero also said instead of putting out a bid for manufacturers, the county decided to design and construct the traffic signal in-house which saved time and money.

Here’s a full list of the improvements the county is making at that intersection:

Based on the urgency of the situation the county decided to proceed as follows

Used internal resources to design and install the signal to expedite the process and save almost 12 months in design and construction

Installed pavement markings showing speed limit and speed feedback signs approaching the intersection

Proceeded the coordination with underground and overhead utilities to clear foundation and overhead conflicts

To date concrete strain poles and foundations, underground wire and conduits have been installed

Span wire connections, signal and pedestrian indications, ADA ramps and crosswalks will be completed in late March

Power and signal turn on in mid-April.

The county has also initiated an access/speed management study along 7.5 miles of Clarcona-Ocoee Road, between Ocoee-Apopka Road and US 441 to determine additional safety and speed reduction measures that could be implemented corridor wise.