‘Everybody was worried:’ As Seminole High student recovers from shooting, school family lifts him up

‘I never thought it would happen to me:’ Student shot at Seminole High discusses attack, his recovery

SANFORD, Fla. – Jhavon McIntyre, 18, said his recovery continues after he was shot while inside Seminole High School on Jan. 19 of this year.

He sat between his mom and dad as he showed us the external fixator, a metal rod that now sits on top of his arm, with pins that go into his bone. It’s been two months, and he said he’s excited to have it removed next week.

“It’s been a whole lot of grinding, to just, working to be able to pursue my dreams,” said McIntyre.

He pointed to his thigh, where he said a bullet went through, ultimately coming out the other side and hitting his wrist and shattering it, as well as two scars on his left arm, one marking where the bullet entered, and the other where doctors went in to remove it.

All injuries were suffered when Sanford Police said 16-year-old Da’Raveius Smith opened fire inside the school, and shot McIntyre three times.

“Everybody was worried about him; we had a number of players in here when they heard the news,” said Eric Lodge, McIntyre’s football coach, and the head coach for Seminole High School’s football team.

Lodge described the team as a family, “we spend so much time together, and so much time and energy, you know, goes into it outside of football. It’s life, it’s grades, it’s girls.”

McIntyre’s mother, Chevon Dawkins, said the coaches and team were supportive and FaceTimed with her son while he was in the hospital.

While the recovery has gone well, McIntyre said he will continue to work on his health.

He has received four offers to play football in college and told News 6 he’s looking forward to making a decision.