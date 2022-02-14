Teen in Seminole High School shooting now charged as an adult

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The teen accused of shooting another student at Seminole High School last month will now be charged as an adult, according to the State Attorney’s Office in Seminole and Brevard counties.

Prosecutors filed documents to charge Da’raveius Smith, 16, as an adult in the Jan. 19 shooting that injured an 18-year-old student. According to the State Attorney’s Office, he faces charges of first-degree pre-meditated murder with a firearm, discharging a weapon on school property, and shooting into a building or vehicle.

The victim, identified by his family as 18-year-old Jhavon McIntyre, was shot three times, according to Sanford police. McIntyre’s family told News 6 he was shot three times — once in the wrist and once in each leg — and is recovering after having surgery on his wrist.

An arrest report released after the shooting said Smith told police he had an issue with the victim, claiming the victim confronted Smith about a dead relative and would taunt Smith while changing classes. There was no mention of a conflict over a girl in the police report as was mentioned in a news conference hours after the shooting.

During the suspect’s first appearance, the judge ordered Smith to be held in custody for at least the next 30 days and set his arraignment for Feb. 14.

Because Smith will be charged as an adult, he is being transferred to the Seminole County Jail with no bond.