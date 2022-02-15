16-year-old Seminole High School shooting suspect denied bond

Da’raveius Smith was the lone inmate in the courtroom at the time of his first appearance at the Seminole County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Smith, 16, was separated from the rest of the inmates, he faced a judge as an adult for the first time since the shooting at Seminole High School last month.

The Assistant State Attorney recommended no bond for Smith. He has been moved from the Juvenile Detention Facility to the adult jail after the State Attorney decided Smith will face all three charges as an adult: attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon on school property and firing into a building.

Sanford police said Smith opened fire on 18-year-old student Jhavon Mcintyre as the victim walked out of a school bathroom.

Mcintyre’s family said the 18-year-old was hit three times in the wrist and legs.

“I find probable cause for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, reclassified as a life felony,” the judge said. “Your client will be held at no bond as to that count.”

Department of Juvenile Justice documents filed with the court show Smith accused Mcintyre of being the aggressor and “he doesn’t agree with the charges... because Mcintyre tried to harm him first.”

According to the documents, Smith said “he was only defending himself” and “last week Mr. Mcintyre and his friends tried to jump him [Smith] because someone told Mr. Mcintyre that he [Smith] said something derogatory against Mr. Mcintyre’s deceased brother.”

According to the documents, Smith’s mother said she did not know where her son got the gun and Smith was “not sure how he came in contact with the gun, or who the gun belonged to.”

Smith was ordered to appear in court again on April 12.

Mcintyre’s father said his son is recovering well after surgery.