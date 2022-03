ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando are investigating a shooting death in Orlando, with no information on suspect vehicles or suspects.

Officers say they responded to a call about a shooting along South Dollins Avenue, west of Tampa Avenue, near Lizzie Rogers Park, just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead, but his identity is not known.

No further information is available at this time.