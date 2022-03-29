Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian.

The fatal hit-and-run happened just before midnight at the intersection of Kirkman and Vineland roads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said a vehicle struck a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was found about a mile away, but the driver has not been located, police said.

Northbound Kirkman Road was closed from Vineland Road to Windhover Road as police investigated the fatal crash.

No other details have been released.