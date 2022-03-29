62º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Orlando

Police say vehicle found about 1 mile from crash site

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Traffic, Fatal Crash, Hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian.

The fatal hit-and-run happened just before midnight at the intersection of Kirkman and Vineland roads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said a vehicle struck a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was found about a mile away, but the driver has not been located, police said.

Northbound Kirkman Road was closed from Vineland Road to Windhover Road as police investigated the fatal crash.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email